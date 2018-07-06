It is no secret that Hero MotoCorp's next big launch in India is a 200cc streetfighter motorcycle, the Xtreme 200R. The bike made its India debut at the Auto Expo 2018 and market launch was expected in July 2018.

Although Hero MotoCorp is yet to launch the bike, the company website has listed the motorcycle with Rs 88,000 (ex-showroom) price tag. Interestingly, the website has only updated the prices of seven North-eastern states and Siliguri range of West Bengal. It not clear that the pricing of the Xtreme 200R is due to a goof-up or Hero plans to sell the bike in the North-East region in the initial phase.

It needs to be noted that Hero MotoCorp is yet to despatch the Xtreme 200R units to the dealerships. The usual pre-launch promotions have also not begun while Hero MotoCorp dealers have started accepting bookings for the Xtreme 200R.

The Xtreme 200R will go up against TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and details indicate that the new Hero bike will be a compelling case against the rivals.

Hero Xtreme 200R

Hero's 200cc street fighter is definitely a head turner. It gets the sharp-looking headlight with LED DRLs and pilot lamps. The sculpted fuel tank design comes with shrouds while flashy graphics add the sporty stance. The multi-spoke alloy wheels and exposed chain completes the design that can be summed up as sporty yet it's not too aggressive.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp has employed the Xtreme 200R with an air-cooled single-cylinder 200cc carburetted engine that develops 18.2bhp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 17.1Nm at 6,000rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Based on the Diamond type frame, Xtreme 200R is equipped with 37mm telescopic forks with antifriction bush at the front and 7 step adjustable monoshock suspension at the rear. The bike runs on 130/70 R17 radial rear tyre and a 100/80 R17 front tyre. A 276 mm disc at front and 220mm disc at the rear along with optional single-channel ABS will ensure optimum braking.

Hero MotoCorp will sell Xtreme 200R in five colours options - Heavy Grey with Orange, Black with Sports Red, Panther Black with Force Silver, Sports Red and Techno Blue.