Hero MotoCorp is reportedly set to launch its 200cc motorcycle, the Xtreme 200R, in India soon. Hero had showcased the Xtreme 200R at the Auto Expo 2018 in February, followed by silence from the maker. But, now the new motorcycle is back in the news with some of the dealerships of the company starting to accept bookings for the model.

According to the emerging reports on the web, Hero Xtreme 200R could be launched in India as soon as April end. The motorcycle was earlier rumored for a launch in June. To be pitted against Bajaj Pulsar NS200, KTM 200 Duke, and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in the 200cc segment, the new Hero Xtreme 200R is speculated to get a price tag below Rs 1 lakh and if the company manages to bring in that price range, the new model is expected to present a tough competition in the market.

Hero Xtreme 200R will be powered by an air-cooled single cylinder four-stroke 200cc engine that develops 18.2 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 17.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The Xtreme 200R features LED pilot lamps at the front and LED taillight. The flashy graphics on the fuel tank lends the bike a sporty stance and it features a sculpted fuel tank design with shrouds. The motorcycle is equipped with 37mm telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties will be taken care by disc brakes on both wheels in addition to the single-channel ABS (Anti-lock braking system).

Hero Xtreme 200R is open for bookings for a down payment of Rs 5,000.