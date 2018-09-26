British premium carmaker Aston Martin has launched completely revamped Vantage two-seater sports car in India at Rs 2.95 crore (ex-showroom) on Tuesday. The new version of the Vantage that made global debut last year will cost around Rs 3.25 crore on-road and the launch took place at Infiniti cars outlet in Mumbai.

Aston Martin has copiously reworked the Vantage in its latest avatar and there are very fewer carryovers from its predecessor model that got launched in 2005. Aston Martin decided to bring the new Vantage after previous version's tenure of 12 years.

2018 Aston Martin Vantage bears a bold and distinctive design language. The car gets a more athletic stance, thanks to the minimal front and rear overhangs. The car gets muscular flanks and broad haunches which further ads spottiness. The new Vantage gets funky headlight while the tail lights form dramatic new signatures giving the sports car road presence.

The new Vantage shares many underpinnings with the new Aston Martin DB11 while the company claims 70 percent new components in place are all new. The car comes with a ground clearance of 122mm and that guarantees no underbelly scrapping at least in the city limits. Built on a bespoke 'Bonded Aluminium' underframe, the Vantage has a dry weight of just 1530kg and that provides an impressive power-to-weight ratio.

New Aston Martin Vantage is powered by the AMG sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol mill. It belts out 503bhp of power at 6000rpm and 685Nm of peak torque between 2000-5000rpm. The mill comes mated to a ZF-sourced 8-speed transmission with paddle shifters and power is sent to the rear wheels.

New Vantage is the first Aston Martin to be fitted with an electronic rear differential. The car can sprint from 0 to 100kph in 3.6 seconds, with a top speed of 313kph.

Aston Martin reportedly allocated only 20 units for India for now. Bookings for the Vantage has already started while deliveries will begin from next year.