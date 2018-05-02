After witnessing a lot of ups and downs after the release of the first season of 13 Reasons Why, fans had been wondering for a long time when the second season will release.

Netflix has just released a trailer teasing the release date of the second season. The short trailer for the second season of controversial teen suicide drama gives us a glimpse of the first season's key characters, who are seen in a frozen avatar while hundreds of Polaroid images floating around them.

According to the official synopsis of season 2, Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah's death and the start of our characters' complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah's death concealed. A series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.

Adapted from Jay Asher's 2007 young-adult novel by Broadway veteran Brian Yorkey, the first season faced intense backlash last year, for its disturbingly graphic depiction of suicide and depression, sexual assault, and bullying.

Executive produced by singer Selena Gomez, the 2017 show follows high school student Hannah Baker who leaves audio cassette recordings to her 13 friends documenting the reasons why she decided to end her life.

All the episodes of 13 Reasons Why season 2 will be available for streaming on Netflix from May 18, 2018.

Watch the trailer for 13 Reasons Why season 2 below.

The tapes were just the beginning. May 18. pic.twitter.com/MZczjM1fP3 — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) April 30, 2018

In response to the criticism, Netflix has unveiled a new warning video, which will autoplay before the first episode of each season.

Netflix's new warning video with a strong message features the cast members of the series. The message reads: "13 Reasons Why is a fictional series that tackles tough, real world issues, taking a look at sexual assault, substance abuse, suicide and more. By shedding a light on these difficult topics we hope our show can help viewers start a conversation. But if you struggling with these issues yourself, this series may not be right for you, or you may want to watch it with a trusted adult. If you ever feel you need someone to talk with, reach out to a parent, a friend, a school counselor or an adult you trust. Call a local helpline or go to 13reasonswhy.info because the minute that you start talking about it, it gets easier."