Everyone loves to look good and attractive to the opposite gender but a woman took it too far. Allison Ramirez, a writer, used her own vaginal fluid as a perfume to attract men and guess what, it worked.

ALSO READ: BIZARRE: How a rare condition got a US woman pregnant while she was already pregnant

The scent does play a crucial role in sexually attracting a mate. Ramirez went to a bookstore to carry out research on how she could use her pheromones and attract men.

She read two books named: The Joy of Sex by Dr. Alex Comfort and Aphrodisiacs by Linda Louisa Dell.

"You basically just have to stick a finger down there and then use said finger to dab your 'natural perfume' on your pulse points, which seems, in my opinion, a bit uncivilised," she concluded, as reported by Mirror.

ALSO READ: THIS diet recommended by researchers could boost your gut health

Experts even revealed that courtesans of medieval Europe were aware of using their vaginal fluid as a secret weapon to attract men; they used to apply their secretions on their chests and even behind their necks and ears.

Allison worked with a specialist and brought a slight twist to this method, by creating a sweet-smelling perfume which she created by adding ingredients like rose, civet and cedar. She says her take on the technique was more "civilised".

Allision stated: "I used a long Q-tip to basically extract some residue from my vagina in order to use it for my perfume."

ALSO READ: Tipsy couple faces punishment for acting way too 'cheesy' and having sex at Domino's takeaway

"Because bodily fluids may not 'hold up,' I decided that my best bet was to dip this Q-tip — saturate it, really — in the perfume I'd created, dab it on my pulse points (neck, wrists, cleavage) and then hit the town in order to see what the results would be," she added.

It might sound creepy but this experiment of hers turned out to be successful. Allision applied the scent she created while she met an old pal and they ended up sharing a drunken kiss!

ALSO READ: You can have sex without a condom in these conditions: Experts

Allison went on another date after applying her perfume. She said that her dating partner did nothing wild or naughty during the date, but he did drop a message later saying that the date was fun and they should go out again.