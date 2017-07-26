It is nearly impossible to think of Twilight's Edward Cullen's character without actor Robert Pattinson. He has been a fan-favourite over the years for his role in the Twilight movies. However, in a recent interaction, the 31-year-old actor confessed that he was almost fired from the film franchise and the reason will shock you.

"Now, Twilight's known to be this very emo thing ... That's what teenage relationships are like. But everyone wanted them happy and having fun. I wanted it brooding," Pattinson told Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show on July 25.

The actor revealed that how everyone wanted him to be happy and having fun while portraying the role of Edward Cullen. But "now the whole series is known as a brooding thing." What if the actor would have taken their advice and acted accordingly! How would have Bella and Edward's romance looked like then? The entire movie franchise would have changed into an entirely different one. Just imagine Edward Cullen as a happy but blood-sucking vampire! Impossible!

Pattinson continued, "I remember the producers giving me a copy of the book, and every single instance where my character smiled, they'd highlighted. I got a different color highlighter and highlighted all the times he frowned."

Pattinson thought that his role in the movie was secure, however he was eventually warned by his agents. "They were like 'You have to do the opposite of what you're doing now, or you're going to get fired, TODAY.'" He quipped. "I came back after lunch and I was like [overly cheery]: 'Hiiiii! I wanna keep my job!'"

He continued saying, "I was probably going a little too miserable, so some kind of compromise was OK."

Besides all these, Pattinson also confirmed that he was "kind of" engaged to longtime girlfriend, R&B singer FKA Twigs. Previously, the actor was in a longtime relationship with his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart.