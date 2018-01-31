There is a nutritional war between pizza and breakfast cereals. Surprisingly, pizza is winning it.

Yes, a New York-based blogger and dietitian Chelsey Amer has recently claimed that America's favourite greasy food is healthier than a bowl of cereal with milk.

In an interaction with Chicago Tribune, Amer said, "You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories. However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning."

Pizza is definitely not a most nutritious option in the early morning. But cereals these days ain't healthy anymore. They are mostly sugar-coated rather than being healthy protein.

Meanwhile, a slice of pizza has everything with a balanced portion of protein, carb, and fat. But that does not mean that a Papa John or Dominos will be utmost healthy before 10 am.

She added, "Plus, a slice of pizza contains more fat and much less sugar than most cold cereals, so you will not experience a quick sugar crash."

But one has to be really smart about the quantity and toppings. Hence, seems like pizza is a perfectly healthy option for breakfast.

On the other hand, another New York-based dietitian Keri Gans told The New York Post, "Cereal can absolutely be a vehicle for getting important nutrients into your diet to start your day off right."

She has also given some suggestions about how to add important nutrients to your bowl of cereal.

"If you choose the right cereal that's packed with fiber, it may help lower cholesterol and control blood sugar. You could top your cereal with berries, which are rich in vitamins," said Keri.

Apart from that, you can also add plenty of nutrients to your bowl by topping it with chopped apples or bananas, nuts, seeds (such as chia) or even a dollop of yogurt.