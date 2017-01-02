Here are a few stories from International Business Times, India, to start your day with.

1. Goa Assembly elections 2017: BJP sounds the poll bugle, to contest 37 of 40 seats

The BJP on Sunday sounded the poll bugle for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections, saying it would contest 37 out of the 40 seats in the state. Goa already has a BJP government, but rivals like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would try all means to oust the BJP from power. Read more...

2. Kerala priest booked under Section 377 for unnatural sex with 10-year-old boy

A 65-year-old priest in Kerala was arrested on Sunday for indulging in unnatural sex with a 10-year-old boy in Kochi's Kunnathunad area. The incident took place at the boarding school, King David International School, where the boy studied. Father Basil Kuriyakose was the principal of the school. Read more...

3. Kim Kardashian gets butt makeup applied: Behind-the-scenes pictures revealed

The new year starts with a bang for Kim Kardashian as some pictures on her website revealed that the 36-year-old star was leaning over to make sure every part of her body looks just perfect. Read more...

4. Hollywood to Hollyweed: Prankster changes iconic sign in honour of marijuana

The iconic Hollywood sign located on Mount Lee in Los Angeles, California, was defaced on January 1 in honour of marijuana. On Sunday, residents in Los Angeles woke up to find the 45-foot (13.7 m) tall and 350-foot (106.7 m) long iconic sign, which was created in 1923, changed to "Hollyweed." Read more...

5. WhatsApp: Virus files being spread through messages that can hack phone details

WhatsApp users need to be cautious about a new dangerous phone virus that is being circulated through the messaging application. It has been reported that two malicious virus files are being circulated through WhatsApp messages that can hack personal details of the user. Read more...