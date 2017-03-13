Superstar Mohanlal, who is basking in the success of the back-to-back blockbusters Janatha Garage, Oppam, Pulimurugan and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, is set to enthrall his fans with his iconic character Colonel Mahadevan in his next, 1971 Beyond Borders.

The makers of Indian war drama have declared the release date of the Mohanlal-starrer, which is one of the most anticipated movies in Malayalam. Helmed by Major Ravi, 1971 Beyond Borders, the fourth installment in the Major Mahadevan series, will hit the screens as a Vishu release on April 7.

The movie also stars Telugu actor Allu Sirish as Lieutenant Chinmay and Arunoday Singh as Lieutenant colonel Rana Sharif in signficant roles. Asha Sarath, Renji Panicker, Sudheer Karamana, Saiju Kurup and Priyanka Agrawal also appear in pivotal roles in the movie, which is based on the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The teaser of the film has opened to stupendous response from the fans of the superstar, and is viewed by over 1.4 million times in over one week of its release on Facebook.

Georgettan's Pooram release postponed.

Dileep will be next seen in the comedy entertainer Georgettan's Pooram, which is narrated against the backdrop of Thrissur, Kerala's cultural capital. The K Biju-directorial, which was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on March 31, has now been postponed. The makers of Dileep-starrer have now announced that it will be released on April Fool's Day on April 1. "Release postponed to April 1st...!!! :-) [sic]," the team of Georgettan's Pooram posted on the movie's Facebook page.

The change in the release date will, however, help megastar Mammootty's family action entertainer The Great Father to enjoy solo release on March 30.

Georgettan's Pooram stars Kerala State Film Best Actress Award winner Rajisha Vijayan as Dileep's character George's love interest Merlin. The trailer of the comedy movie, which also features Vinay Forrt, Sharafudheen, Thiru Actlab, Renji Panicker and Assim Jamal, has already impressed the audience garnering positive response from them.