A fresh storyline coupled with notable performances and good production values go a long way in churning out superhits at the box office. Though Mollywood has seen many good movies along that lines, superstar Mohanlal's Pulimurugan has set a new trend by making 'box office collection' the new gold standard.

Now, many regional as well as other-language movies make it to the list of top grossers at the box office in the state, and International Business Times, India, has compiled a list of biggest 10 lifetime grossers at the multiplexes in Kochi. [figure credit: Forumkeralam]

Pulimurugan

Mohanlal's action thriller Pulimurugan has broken n number of records upon its release in

October and has also become the first Malayalam movie to enter the prestigious Rs 100

crore club. The movie has already made good business at the multiplexes in Kochi, collecting approximately Rs 4.31 crore. Interestingly, Cinepolis in Centre Square Mall in the city is still showin the movie five months after its release. The Vysakh directorial is sure to sit on the top spot of the biggest grosser list for a long time.

The Jungle Book

Disney's blockbuster animation movie The Jungle Book, released in April, is positioned at

the second spot in the list of top lifetime grossers at Kochi multiplexes. The

movie has become the highest grossing other-language project in the city with a

collection of almost Rs 3.75 crore. Despite being a children's movie, The Jungle Book ran to packed houses with huge adults' attendance, especially those who were born in the 90's– a generation who grew up reading the stories of Mowgli.

Jacobinte Swargarajyam

Young star Nivin Pauly's family entertainer Jacobinte Swargarajyam, based on the real-

life story of an NRI family settled in Dubai, was opened to a fabulous response. The Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial is said to have raked in approximatelty Rs 2.94 crore, becoming the third biggest grosser at the multiplexes in Kochi.

Bangalore Days

The multi-starrer family entertainer Bangalore Days is one of the most loved movies in Malayalam. The total collection of the Anjali Menon-directorial from Kochi multiplexes alone is said to be Rs 2.87 crore.

Premam

Nivin expanded his fan base with the success of the romantic family entertainer Premam, which enjoyed a good run for more than 250 days at the Chennai box office. The makers haven't revealed the total collection of the Alphonse Puthren directorial worldwide, but the film, which introduced three debutant heroines -- Anupama Parameswaran, Sai Pallavi and Madonna Sebastian -- has earned an approximate gross collection of Rs 2.75 crore from the multiplexes in Kochi.

Kattapanayile Hrithik Roshan and Amar Akbar Anthony

Mimicry artiste-turned-filmmaker Nadhirshah has directed two movies. The family entertainers are sharing the sixth spot at the time of reporting. The lifetime collection of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran and Jayasurya-starrer is said to be Rs 2.70 crore, while the movie, starring Vishnu Unnikrishnan in the lead role has also collected the same amount as of February 23, and is still running at PVR in Lulu Mall.

Dangal

The only Bollywood movie that has entered the list of biggest grossers at Kochi multiplexes is Aamir Khan's sports biopic Dangal. The movie, which narrates the real-life stories of wrestlers Mahavir Singh Phogat, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, performed well all over Kerala, thanks to the theatre strike in the state in December. The Hindi film is believed to have made a business of Rs 2.65 crore within three months of its theatrical run.

2 Countries

Dileep and Mamta Mohandas' comedy entertainer 2 Countries opened to tremendous response, and had even entered the Rs 50 crore club. According to trade analysts, the Shafi directorial has earned almost Rs 2.58 crore.

Drishyam

Mollywood started witnessing huge box office collections with the release of Mohanlal's family thriller Drishyam, considered one of the best movies in Malayalam. The movie had collected Rs 2.44 from the Kochi multiplexes alone.