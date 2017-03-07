Though 2016 ended on a dull note for Mollywood due to the theatre strike in Kerala, the year 2017 has brought in good things for the industry. All the Malayalam movies released so far this year have opened to a fabulous response from the audience.

The movies — Jomonte Suviseshangal, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Ezra, Veeram, Aby, Angamaly Diaries and Oru Mexican Aparatha (OMA) — have been continuing their good run at the six multiplexes in Kochi. While Dulquer Salmaan's family entertainer Jomonte Suviseshangal, directed by Sathyan Anthikad, has earned approximately Rs 1.5 crore in 47 days, Mohanlal and Jibu Jacob's movie has earned Rs 1.93 crore despite releasing a day later.

However, Prithviraj Sukumaran's horror thriller Ezra has collected more than both the movies by entering the Rs 2 crore club within 25 days. According to trade analysts, the Jay K-directed film made an approximate business of Rs 1.02 lakh on the 25th day, earning a total of Rs 2.09 crore from six multiplexes in the city. The quality technical works and the strong storyline of Ezra are the highlights of the horror thriller.

Meanwhile, though Vineeth Sreenivasan's family entertainer Aby opened to a good response from cine-goers, the positive word-of-mouth publicity did not boost the collection of Srikant Murali's directorial venture. The movie could only make Rs 1.18 lakh on the 12th day of its theatrical run, which is less than Ezra's 25th day earning. The Vineeth-starrer has so far earned a total of Rs 62.04 lakh from the Kochi multiplexes.

Two Malayalam movies — Oru Mexican Aparatha and Angamaly Diaries — targeting the youngsters hit the screens on March 3. Tovino Thomas and Neeraj Madhav's campus entertainer collected Rs 8.09 lakh on the fourth day, with an average theatre occupancy of 83.89 percent. The four-day total collection of the Tom Emmatty-directed film is said to be Rs. 32.71 lakh, while director Lijo Jose Pellisserry's Angamaly Diaries has earned Rs 20.64 lakh in four days. According to analysts, the fourth day collection of the movie, starring 86 newcomers, is Rs 5.44 lakh, with an average theatre occupancy of 85.35 percent. Both the movies have earned more on the fourth day of theatrical run than they did on their opening day at the multiplexes.