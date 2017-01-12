Read all breaking news from India here:

10:11 am IST: Air Quality Index (AQI) from Delhi NCR: in Anand Vihar at 585, in RK Puram at 382, in Mandir Marg at 326, in Gurgaon at 316 (AQICN).

10:00 am IST: Will talk to Priyanka Chopra about casting her in Bollywood movie, says Sarvann director Karaan Guliani.

9:45 am IST: Information commissioner who allowed inspection of 1978 DU records removed from charge.

9:30 am IST: Indian soldier Chandu Chavan to be released soon.

9:00 am IST: Second Scorpene class submarine Khanderi launched in Mumbai.

8:45 am IST: Sri Lankan navy apprehends two Indian nationals with a boat and 53 kg cannabis from Pudukkottai.

8:20 am IST: Amazon Canada withdraws Indian flag doormat after Sushma Swaraj intervenes.

8:10 am IST: Punjab Assembly elections 2017: So, is Sidhu the CM candidate for Congress?