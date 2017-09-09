A group of researchers from Russia's Kuzbassrazrezugol mining company unearthed a dozen saucer shaped objects. The discovery was made in Volgograd, a remote area in Russia.

Also read: Bizarre alien creature spotted in Taiwan [VIDEO]

The purported UFOs were dug out from 40 metres beneath the Earth's surface and each had a diameter of around 1.2 metres and weighed around 440lbs (199.581 kg).

UFO hunter Tyler Glcokner from the YouTube channel secureteam10 said the UFO is made up of Tungsten metal.

This rare metal has one of the highest melting points, hence it is used in space so that it can face the extremely high temperatures while it enters Earth's atmosphere. Tyler said the tungsten metal is used in military-based technology.

ALSO READ: Helicopter found circling a mysterious static UFO in Los Angeles [VIDEO]

Various conspiracy theories have cropped up about this mysterious finding. The most popular is about the 'presence of alien remains inside the unidentified objects'.

"They obviously look artificial, they're all in the shape of a flying saucer ... not to mention the fact they were found deep underground in a mine," Tyler stated in the video.

ALSO READ: 5 things to do if a condom gets stuck inside you

"I have to say it wasn't hard to see as it was really distinctive and large. I've never seen anything like this object, which is obviously man-made, out here in the middle of nowhere before. It is a real mystery," said Excavator Boris Glazkov, as quoted by Express

"There were actually two similar objects, but the first one broke as it was being pulled out of the ground by the excavator bucket," Arthur Presnyakov, Glazkov's colleague stated.

"We thought we saw something sure, because it broke into pieces, but then when the second one appeared we stopped work and carefully removed it from the bucket," Presnyakov added.

Check out the video about this weird discovery and let us know what you think in the comments: