Tesla, known for its futuristic electric-powered automobiles has discreetly forayed into the smartphone business with the launch of a powerbank series for mobiles.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, as promised, pulled the wraps off the new Semi truck series on last Thursday, and to everyone's surprise, he also showcased the brand new Roadster (2020) car, which was hidden right inside the newly unveiled freight carrier.

Besides the new automobiles, Tesla also unveiled another product, new powerbank, which the company did not mention in the event. It was silently pushed into Tesla's online store and nobody knew about it until a keen-eyed customer stumbled on it, just a day ago.

How is Tesla's new powerbank?

Like the cars, Tesla-brand powerbank comes with stunning design and multi-utility functions. It is compact measuring 108mm in height, 30.5 mm wide and 23.3mm in thickness. As far as design is concerned, it comes in cylindrical pillar-like structure with company's brand engravings (vertically aligned), which the company claims is designed and inspired after Tesla's supercharger monument at the Tesla Design Studio.

A key aspect of the new Tesla powerbank is that it comes integrated with Apple lightning cable and also a detachable microUSB jack, meaning users don't have to buy separate cables for Apple iPhones (iPads) and Android mobiles.

On the downside, it does not feature the Type-C USB jack and has just 3,450mAh capacity. But, it has to be noted that Tesla powerbank comes with the same highly efficient battery, which is used in the company's flagship cars—Model S and X—, but in a smaller capacity and also boasts charge status indicator, as well. It costs $45 and is available on Tesla store (HERE).

With charismatic Elon Musk at the helm, it won't be a surprise, if Tesla make a full-fledged entry in to mobile industry with a smartphone of its own to take on established players like Samsung and Apple.

For those unaware, Elon Musk-owned SpaceX is prepping to send manned missions to Mars around 2024 to setup human colonies in the red planet.

Tesla Powerbank specifications:

Single 18,650 cell with 3350mAh capacity

Input: 1800±200mA

Output: 5V/1.5A max

Dimensions: 108.0 x 30.5 x 23.3 mm

