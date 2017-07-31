Appuni, the absconding manager of actor Dileep, finally appeared before Kerala Police at Police Club in Aluva on Monday, July 31. The police had served summons notice to MS Sunilraj after the Kerala High Court denied his anticipatory bail plea on Friday.

However, the cinematic entry of Appuni has now become the hot topic of discussion. To divert the attention of media waiting in front of the club, it was Appuni's brother Suraj who initially reached there. Journalists, who believed it to be Dileep's assistant, asked a few questions and he responded saying that he has nothing to reveal. Soon after Suraj entered the club, Appuni arrived in a car surprising the mediapersons, who only realised the goof up later.

The statements by Appuni is expected to help the investigators in finding Dileep's involvement in the conspiracy.

The prosecution had claimed that Appuni is not named in the accused list, but he is believed to know more details on the sensational actress assault case reported on February 17. He went missing after Dileep was arrested by Kerala Police on July 10 for his alleged involvement in the case.

Earlier, reports had suggested that the main accused Pulsar Suni had contacted Appuni over 40 times post the attack and that they met almost seven times since the incident.