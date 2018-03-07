Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor is reportedly unhappy over "untruths" being spread about his wife after her demise

Boney is disturbed by the rumours being spread, and the conspiracy theories being cooked around her untimely death.

"Boney is very disturbed by what he considers untruths that are being spread about his wife's death. As far as he's concerned, they had a perfect marriage. He spends a lot of time now reliving their golden moments together," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

After Sridevi had died under unusual circumstances in Dubai, many had suspected foul play in the tragedy. Some revelations on Sridevi's personal life were also made after her death.

Meanwhile, the report also stated that Boney is planning to make a documentary on the life of the iconic actress. The documentary will primarily showcase Sridevi's contributions to Indian film while taking a look into her personal life, a report said.

Boney is willing to collaborate with "old friend" Shekhar Kapoor to produce the documentary, which will include some rare footage of the actress, the Asian Age reported, quoting a source. He is also reportedly upset over the "untrue" things that are being spread about the actress after her death.

"It will be a kind of one-stop visual legacy on her life and cinema, with the rarest of rare footage and voices of everyone who mattered in her life," the source told the publication.

Earlier, it was reported that Ram Gopal Varma was planning to make a biopic on Sridevi, and would make an official announcement on it soon.

His close friend and lyricist Sirasri had reportedly revealed it during a recent chat show on a Telugu TV channel. However, RGV had later rubbished the buzz, saying that it would be a "foolish attempt".

"Sections of media reporting I am making a biopic on sridevi is untrue ..I believe it's foolish to attempt also because there cannot be any actress who's remotely worthy enough to play her [sic]," Ram Gopal had tweeted.

Sridevi is arguably the first female superstar of Bollywood. Her death due to accidental drowning had come as a shocker for the entire nation. She was just 54, and was quite active in the filmdom. Sridevi was last seen in the movie Mom and had won critical acclaim.