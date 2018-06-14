The teaser of Hindi movie Zero, which was screened with Telugu movie Naa Nuvve in the US, has received a superb review from the audience, who are thrilled over Shah Rukh and Salman Khan's dance sequence.

Zero is one of the most talked-about and highly-awaited Bollywood movies of 2018. The biggest reason for its huge hype is that Shah Rukh Khan is seen playing a dwarf, who falls in love with a superstar (Katrina Kaif). Anushka Sharma is also essaying the role of a girl with an intellectual disability.

Zero is scheduled for its theatrical release during Christmas and fans are desperately waiting to see its teaser, trailer and songs. It was reported recently that Shah Rukh Khan has planned to release a teaser as an Eid treat for his fans and it would be screened with Salman Khan's Race 3, which is set to hit the screens on June 15.

But the buzz on the social media the teaser of Zero was screened with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Telugu film Naa Nuvve during its US premiere on Wednesday. The audience say that this teaser shows Shah Rukh Khan shaking legs with Salman Khan in the song that has a foot-tapping tune and addictive lyrics. The video has struck a chord with the viewers and got a good response from them.

Soon after watching it, several fans took to Twitter to share their review of the teaser of Zero. Here are some of their response.

SADDY‏ @king_sadashiva

#ZeroTeaser Played in #NaaNuvve telugu movie USA Premiers today. Reports says its superb and lot of fun. Makers should release it online now. And Kudos to @vfx_redchillies. It doesnt even look like its VFX. Fantastic Stuff. #ZEROTeaser

MegaStar Salman Khan‏ @itsSalmanism

Just watched the WA forwarded #zeroTeaser & it's MINDBLOWING Great Eid gift from both Salman & SRK This film gonna rock on Christmas. P.S- Those who want #ZeroTeaser 'Reply' here or DM me

Isha Agrawal‏ @ishaAgrawal786

Only one word to describe this 1 min 15 sec of a juggernaut - MASTERPIECE !!!! Watched #ZEROTeaser . This is balanced amalgamation of class plus entertainment!! All awards to @iamsrk after watching this beautiful teaser. What dialogues, what cinematography...Anushka-Katrina And yes what a dance sequence between @BeingSalmanKhan and @iamsrk in #ZeroTeaser . That is some foot tapping tune and addictive lyrics!!! #Zero will be the best album of this year.

Raanjha‏ @RazzakSRK_

SRK & Salman's Chemistry, SRK's Expressions & Madness & Dance Moves & Music & Everything. Loved it Totally. Totally Desi & Mass. Hail ALR, he won't Disappoint Us EID Already Celebrate Ho Gayi Meri. @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan Mila Le Humse Haath❤️ #ZeroTeaser @aanandlrai

Atul Mohan @atulmohanhere

DEADLY COMBO! 'Dono Bhaiyon Ke Taraf Se #EidMubarak'! Yes! The teaser of #Zero bring #ShahRukhKhan and #SalmanKhan dancing together & wishing you all #EidMubarak ! Fans of both REJOICE and have a BLAST! BEST EIDI for all!! @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan @aanandlrai #Eid2018 #ZeroTeaser

Tarak Fan‏ @kirrann_

#ZEROTeaser outstanding !!! @iamsrk surely will score big at this time

Cнιragᵛᶤᵖᵉʳ‏ @iSRKsSoul

outstanding #ZEROTeaser !! SRK surely gonna amaze people this time with his mindblowing performance

Movie Craze‏ @MovieCraze