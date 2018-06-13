Director Jayendra Panchapakesan's Telugu movie Naa Nuvve starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Tamannaah Bhatia has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience.

Naa Nuvve is a romantic comedy written by Jayendra Panchapakesan and produced by Kiran Muppavarapu and Vijay Kumar Vattikuti under the banner Cool Breeze Cinemas. The movie has been awarded a U certificate by the censor board and its runtime is 1.58 hours.

The movie revolves around the love story of two completely opposite characters. Meera (Tamannaah Bhatia) is a happy-go-lucky radio jockey and she falls in love with software engineer Varun (Kalyanram). Meera tries hard to convey her love for Varun, but he fails to realize it. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Naa Nuvve deals with a routine romance drama that has some fresh twists and turns. The movie is predictable and dragging in parts, but the director makes it entertaining and engaging watch.

Performances: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Tamannaah Bhatia have delivered brilliant performances and a sparkling chemistry between the two is the highlight of Naa Nuvve. Vennela Kishore's comic timing is another attraction. Tanikella Bharani, Posani Krishna Murali and Surekha Vani have also done justice to their roles and they are the assets of the movie, say the audience.

Technical: Naa Nuvve has decent production values Sharreth-composed songs and PC Sreeram's cinematography

Naa Nuvve review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the movie shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audience's response.

