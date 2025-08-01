Months after his public fall-out with wife Dhanashree Verma and an ugly divorce, Yuzvendra Chahal has spoken about his side of the story. The Indian spinner has unleashed many hidden skeletons from his closet. From revealing the real reason behind what led to their divorce to the t-shirt that read "Be your own sugar daddy", Yuzi has spilled the beans on everything we wanted answers to.

Suicidal thoughts

Yuzvendra confessed that he would read such nasty things written about him during his divorce proceedings that he used to get panic and anxiety attacks. He added how he would sweat profusely even when the AC would be on. Such was his mental state that he asked for leave from the Indian cricket team during the Hazare trophy.

"I got anxiety attacks, I was in depression. I had suicidal thoughts, I watched so many things about myself on social media. I wanted a break from cricket. I started shivering due to anxiety, I was sweating despite the AC being on," Chahal told Raj Shamani on his podcast.

Time constraint

Chahal further revealed that the two of them couldn't find time for one another in the first 2 years of marriage. He added how playing for the country and Dhanashree doing her own thing didn't give them the time to be together for long.

"A relationship is like a compromise. If one gets angry, the other has to listen. Sometimes the nature of two people does not match. I was playing for India, she was also doing her thing, we were not able to meet much. This was going on for 1–2 years," Chahal said.

Ambition came in the way

In the interview, Chahal also hinted at how their ambitions came in the way of their marriage. "At that point, I was so much into dividing time in my work. I was not able to think about the relationship. And when that happens every day, you think, leave it. Two ambitious people can't stay together," he said.

"Everyone has their own lives. Everyone has their own goals. As a partner, you have to support it. You are working for something for 18–20 years, you cannot leave it for a relationship. The person has worked very hard on building his life," he added.

Talking about his own bad traits that he brings to a relationship, Chahal said that he doesn't express but wants the other person to feel what he is going through. He added that he has worked on it.

Sugar daddy t-shirt

An otherwise quiet and controversy-free Yuzvendra Chahal shocked everyone when he was spotted wearing a t-shirt with a clear-cut message on the day of his divorce. "Be your own sugar daddy," read the slogan on his t-shirt, leaving little to the speculations. Talking about it, Chahal said that he just wanted to send out a message.

"Mereko nahi karna tha drama (I didn't want to do any drama). I just wanted to give one message and maine woh de diya (which I gave through the T-shirt)."

"Kyunki saamne se kuch cheez hua tha, aur mera pehle mann nahi tha. Fir saamne se kuch hua toh fir maine kaaha ab sambhaal lo, ab mujhe nahi parwah kisi ki. Maine na kisi ko abuse kra, bus mujhe message dena tha (Something happened from the other side but I didn't want to do all this. But when it happened from the other party, I lost it. I then said I don't care and just wanted to send out this message)," he concluded.

Dating rumours

Chahal also clarified in the interview that he is single and not dating anyone. He also added that it would take him some time before he could fall in love once again.