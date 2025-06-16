Dhanashree Verma has been dealing with a lot of negativity and trolling ever since her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal. While there is also a section that stands by Dhanashree, majority uses terms like 'gold digger' for the choreographer-turned-dentist. Now, in a recent interview, Verma has said that her fame didn't come from her relationship, but she was already famous.

Fame before relationship

"I've been dealing with online noise since the beginning, right from when I first went viral doing song covers on Instagram and YouTube. People now say my fame is tied to a certain relationship, but that's not true. I had already built a name for myself in the industry," she told ETimes.

The diva further spoke about focusing on her work and not on the negativity surrounding her. She also said that she understands that these come as a part and parcel of fame.

"But I've learned to focus on what matters: my craft, my growth, and the people who genuinely support me. There will always be those who focus only on the negative, but I choose not to engage," she added.

Dhanashree further said that she chooses to focus on positivity and her divorce hasn't changed that mindset of hers. "You attract what you focus on, and I choose positivity. Whether it was before or after my divorce, my mindset hasn't changed. I stay focused on delivering my best work. At the end of the day, I just want to come home feeling content with what I've created, and that's what keeps me going," she concluded.

Reason behind split

Famous journalist, Vickey Lalwani had claimed that Dhanashree Verma wanted to move to Mumbai and urged Yuzi to shift base to the metro city. On the other hand, Yuzvendra didn't want to leave Haryana or his ageing parents and this turned out to be the big factor that broke the deal for the two.

"After tying the knot, Yuzi and Dhanashree had shifted to stay with Yuzi's parents in Haryana and came to Mumbai only when they needed to. Yes, this Mumbai-Haryana jhagda was one of the main reasons why this much-in-the-paparazzi-world marriage ended. Yuzi was clear that he wouldn't uproot himself from his parents' home and surroundings," Vickey Lalwani had written on Instagram.