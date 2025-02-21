Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are now divorced. As per reports, the cricketer and his dentist-cum-choreographer wife have parted ways officially. For several months now, there were rumors of the couple heading for separation. And, as per reports, the divorce took place with mutual consent.

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree reached the court on Thursday, February 20 at around 11 am. The duo officially signed the divorce papers at around 4:30 pm, an ABP news report stated. Upon the instructions of the judge, the duo even went for a counselling session that lasted for around 45 minutes. The two maintained that the divorce was through mutual consent. The estranged couples also divulged that they had been living separately for 18 months.

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree cited "compatibility issues" and the reason behind seeking "mutual divorce." Amid all this, both Yuzi and Verma have been sharing cryptic posts on social media.

Dhanashree's cryptic post

"From Stressed To Blessed – Isn't it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you're stressing about something today, know that you have a choice," Dhanshree wrote on social media.

"You can either keep worrying, or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good," she further wrote amid divorce news.

Chahal shares a note

Chahal also took to social media and shared a cryptic post. "God has protected me more times than I can count. So I can only imagine the times I've been rescued that I don't even know about. Thank you, God, for always being there, even when I don't know it. Amen," he wrote.