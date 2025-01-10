India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have been making headlines due to rumours about their separation. Amid the speculations, videos and pictures of Yuzvendra spotted with RJ Mahvash during a Christmas lunch went viral on social media.

Since then fans have been speculating that Yuzvendra is dating RJ Mahvash.

Yuzvendra Chahal breaks silence on divorce rumours with Dhanshree

Yuzvendra's personal life is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons, and on Thursday night, the cricketer shared a statement on his social media.

Chahal's statement comes hours after Dhanashree Verma released an official statement amidst divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal, Taking to his social media handle, Chahal posted a lengthy note and said that 'certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true' have caused 'immense pain' to him and his family.

The note read, "I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support without which, I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and my fans!!! While I am proud to be a sportsman, I am also a Son, a Brother, and a Friend. I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true."

Further, as a son, a brother, and a friend, Yuzvendra Chahal requested everyone to refrain from speculating. He added, "As a Son, a Brother and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family. My family values have taught me to always wish well for all, strive to achieve success through dedication and hard work, instead of taking shortcuts, and I remain committed to these values. With Divine Blessings, I shall forever strive to seek your love & support and not sympathy."

Netizens were left confused upon reading Chahal's statement. They felt that his note was ambiguous and created more curiosity than clearing the air about his divorce.

A user wrote, He didn't break silence just created more curiosity.."

Another mentioned, "That "shortcut " word in the sentence is pointing towards something."

The third one wrote, "He didn't call himself husband in the post."

Dhanashree Verma reacts to divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal

Meanwhile, Dhanshree wrote, "The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate.

"I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others," she wrote.