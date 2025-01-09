The year began with shocking reports of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, choreographer and actor Dhanashree Verma, seemingly heading for divorce. The separation rumours spread like wildfire on social media, with netizens slamming Dhanashree and digging out old videos and pictures of the couple.

Dhanashree Verma reacts to divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal

The speculation began when eagle-eyed netizens noticed Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Additionally, Chahal had either archived or deleted pictures of Dhanashree from his Instagram handle.

On Wednesday night, Dhanashree Verma addressed the divorce rumours with her husband, Yuzvendra Chahal. She took to social media, calling the rumours "baseless" and "devoid of fact."

Her statement read: "The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate. I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity."

She added, "My silence is not a sign of weakness but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, uplifting others takes courage and compassion. I focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification. Om Namah Shivaay."

Dhanashree Verma's cosy photo with Pratik Utekar

Amid the divorce rumours, reports also surfaced suggesting Dhanashree Verma was dating choreographer Pratik Utekar. Dhanashree reacted to these allegations just hours after Pratik Utekar shared a cryptic post addressing the claims.

Pratik's Instagram story read: "The world is too free to make stories, comment, and DM with just one pic of what they see... Grow up, guys."

The rumours intensified after a mushy picture of Pratik and Dhanashree went viral, leading social media users to conclude that the duo were dating.

A few days earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal also shared a cryptic post on Instagram amid rumours of their separation. He posted: "Silence is a profound melody, for those who can hear it above all the noise"—attributed to Socrates.

The couple tied the knot on December 22, 2020.