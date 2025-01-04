Yuzvendra Chahal -Dhanashree Verma spark divorce rumours after unfollowing each other on Instagram; weddings pics deleted

It seems like 2025 hasn't started on a positive note for Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Recently, reports have surfaced about trouble in the marital life of Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma.

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma split confirmed; duo unfollow each other on Instagram

Some reports suggest that the couple has separated. Speculation began when eagle-eyed netizens noticed that the duo had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Additionally, they deleted their wedding photos and several candid pictures from their vacations. Fans who closely examined Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram feed observed that photos of his wife had either been archived or deleted. Meanwhile, Dhanashree Verma still has a few pictures and videos featuring them along with their friends on her social media.

With Yuzvendra removing or archiving pictures, the rumours of their separation have only intensified, fueling speculations about their troubled marriage.

A report by Times Now claims that divorce is inevitable and that the couple is expected to make an official announcement soon. While the exact reasons for their separation remain unknown, it is evident that they have decided to move on with their lives separately.

Fans of the couple are shocked and saddened by the news, hoping for reconciliation between the two.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma marriage

Yuzvendra Chahal married Mumbai-based dentist and choreographer Dhanashree Verma in Gurugram in December 2020. The couple met during the COVID-19 pandemic when Chahal signed up for Dhanashree's YouTube dance classes. As they spent time together, they fell in love and later got engaged.

Their wedding was a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Although neither Yuzvendra nor Dhanashree has publicly confirmed the news of their separation.