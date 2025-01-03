Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha rang in her New Year's with her husband Zaheer Iqbal in Sydney. The couple shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, featuring fireworks lighting up the sky as they hugged to welcome 2025.

However, Sonakshi faced the ire of netizens for her New Year post featuring her enjoying fireworks in the background.

Netizens call out Sonakshi Sinha for enjoying fireworks during the New Year; here's why

Fans dug out her older picture post where she criticized the use of fireworks during Diwali, citing environmental concerns. Screenshots of both posts have been widely circulated on Reddit, fuelling the debate.

for the unversed Sonakshi Sinha had earlier posted about the hazards of bursting firecrackers during Diwali for environmental reasons.

During Diwali 2024, Sonakshi shared, "This is what the air looks like. I want to ask all those people bursting crackers right now... are you all stupid or what????"

Take a look at what netizens have to say:

A user mentioned, "Because she is a hypocrite. It's funny how for these celebs, crackers cause pollution only during Diwali."

One user sarcastically wrote, "For these celebs, crackers only cause pollution during Diwali, but on New Year, they release oxygen!"

Another asked, "Where's the air pollution lecture now?"

A section of netizens also came out in support of Sonakshi Sinha.

Netizens pointed out the difference in air quality between Australia and India as a reason for her actions.

One supporter wrote, "After repeatedly pointing out that Sonakshi is in Australia, a place whose AQI India will never be able to achieve...Sonakshi is not wrong guys."

Someone else raised a different concern: "What about the pets? Celebs often say animals are scared of firecrackers and we shouldn't use them during Diwali. Do none of them have pets in Australia?"

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23, 2024.

Work front

Sonakshi is gearing up to share the screen with her husband in Tu Hai Meri Kiran. The duo has previously worked together in the film Double XL alongside Huma Qureshi and a music video titled Blockbuster.