Bigg Boss 18 is nearing its finale, and with each passing day, tempers inside the house are soaring. Some contestants have formed friendships, others explore romantic angles, and a few are locking horns. Adding to the drama, the housemates received a special New Year surprise when their family visited them.

Chahat Pandey's mother, Vivian Dsena's wife Nouran Aly, and Eisha Singh's mother entered the house during Family Week. Vivian Dsena became emotional upon seeing his wife. He broke down and lovingly hugged her, creating a touching moment in the house.

The surprises didn't end there for Vivian. His biological daughter, Layan, made an unexpected entry into the house. Overcome with emotion, Vivian held his little girl tightly. The heartwarming gesture touched the housemates and left fans deeply moved.

Vivian Dsena's personal life

Vivian Dsena embraced Islam a few years ago, married Nouran Aly, and is a loving father to three daughters — two stepdaughters and his biological daughter, Layan.

Nouran Aly slams Avinash Mishra

During her visit, Nouran Aly criticized Avinash Mishra for faking friendship and calling Vivian his "brother." A few weeks earlier, Avinash had nominated Vivian for eviction, despite their close bond. Addressing this, Nouran said to Avinash, "Nomination means eviction. When you nominate Vivian, it means you want him to go. No matter what, you do not nominate a friend — especially someone you call 'bhaiya.' It seemed like you wanted to eliminate Vivian and align with Karan Veer Mehra. I see this as a betrayal." Avinash did not respond to her accusations.

What an absolute goofball.?

Such a wholesome moment & she looks like his mini version. Same hair, same face cut & complexion. That's little vivian right there! ??#BiggBoss18 #VivianDsena pic.twitter.com/KI4BSnS9zs — ? ࣪˖ ִֶָ? (@curlyyyh3ad_) January 1, 2025

Week's Evictions and Grand Finale

Seven contestants are nominated for eviction this week: Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Kashish Kapoor, Shrutika Arjun, Chahat Pandey, and Vivian Dsena. Meanwhile, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Chum Darang have immunity.

The Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale is expected to take place on January 19. The show airs on Colors TV and streams on JioCinema.