There are just a few days left for the Bigg Boss 18 finale, the countdown to this season's wrap has already begun and fans are waiting with bated breath to know who is the winner.

As part of 'Family Week', contestants will meet one of their family members, with emotions galore, and a lot more perspective of the outer world will be shared by them.

The intense and heartwarming moments will take a dramatic turn when parents inside the house will lock horns. Eisha Singh and Chahat Panday's mothers get into a heated argument, which adds to tension inside the house.

In a recent promo, Chahat Pandey's mother is seen entering the house; she slammed Avinash Mishra and also called out Eisha for her behaviour. Not just that Chahat Pandey's mother told her daughter to stay away from Rajat.

Chahat Pandey's mother slams Avinash Mishra

Chahat Pandey, who is sitting in a frozen state with other housemates, gets released by BB when her mother enters and greets her.

Chahat's mother bashing Avinash in Hindi, "Apne jiss character ka meri beti ko bola hai, waisi woh hai nahi. Jab hum Chahat ko puchte the ki tumhari kyu nahi banti Avinash se toh woh bolti thi ki woh ladkibaaz hai. Humare parivaar tumhe kabhi maaf nahi karega." ("The kind of character you accused my daughter of having, she is nothing like that. When we used to ask Chahat why she doesn't get along with Avinash, she would say that he is a flirt. Our family will never forgive you.")

Avinash tries to defend himself, but Chahat intervenes and cuts off the conversation.

Chahat Pandey's mother then firmly rejected any rumours about Chahat being in a relationship. She said, "Our daughter doesn't have a boyfriend, nor has she ever been involved with anyone. If we even arranged her marriage with a blind man, she would do it for us."

Avinash reacted to her mother's claims and said, "Everyone in our group knew she had a boyfriend. She was always sending gifts."

Eisha Singh's mother calls Chahat Panday's mom 'dimaag se paidal'

Apart from that, in the latest promo of Bigg Boss 18, Eisha and Chahat's mothers are seen getting into a fight.

It starts with Chahat's mother bringing up the linking story of Eisha with Shalin Bhanot, mentioning a video that showed Eisha doing aarti of Shalin's new car. This irked Eisha's mother.

Chahat Pandey's mother brought up the video as she said, "Shalin ji ke sath wo gaadi ki pooja kar rahi hai, hazaaro reels wo Eisha ki viral ho gayi hai. Log bata rahe hai ki aarti bahu raani kar rahi hai car ki." ("Shalin ji is doing the car puja with her, and thousands of Eisha's reels have gone viral. People are saying that Bahu Rani Aarti is performing the car's aarti.)

Chahat Pandey was seen laughing as her mother made the big revelation inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. Eisha Singh's mother did not take it well and slammed Chahat Pandey's mother,she said, "Dimag ke paidal log hote hai na jo, apne ko badhane ke chakkar me dusro ko ganda show karte hai. Jab aapke paas beti ho na toh kisi aur ki beti pe kabhi mat boliye. Kab apne pe jo chiz palat jaye, aap waqt nahi jaante na." ("There are some narrow-minded people who, in their attempt to elevate themselves, try to tarnish others. When you have a daughter, you should never speak ill about someone else's daughter. You never know when the same thing might come back to you.")

Chahat and her mother were left speechless.

In today's episode, Vivian Dsena's wife, Nouran Aly, and Shilpa Shirodkar's daughter, Anoushka, will also be entering the house.