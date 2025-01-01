Bigg Boss 18 is merely a few weeks away from its finale. As the world welcomed 2025 and celebrated the New Year with family and friends, the BB contestants remained locked inside the house, missing their loved ones. On New Year's Eve, Bigg Boss surprised the inmates by allowing one family member of each contestant to enter the house.

Vivian Dsena's wife, Nouran Aly, entered during Family Week

In a promo shared on Colors, Vivian is seen lying in bed, instructed by Bigg Boss to freeze. As soon as his wife, Nouran, enters the house, Bigg Boss commands Vivian to release. Overcome with emotion, the actor bursts into tears upon seeing his wife. He then lovingly hugs and kisses her. Vivian jokingly tells Bigg Boss, "Bahu has come."

For the unversed, Vivian Dsena is often referred to as the "laadla of Colors" due to his association with several popular TV shows on the channel. However, fans of other contestants have accused the makers of favouritism toward him.

Ahead of entering BB 18 as a guest for the family week, Nouran Aly spoke to India Today and said, "It's been almost three months since we last met, and I am really excited to see him. Our marriage has always been long-distance, with him working in Mumbai while I am in Bahrain. However, we have never been apart for this long. Our daughters miss him so much and have sent all their love for their Baba. The little one is too young to understand what's happening, but I let the other two watch a few clips when they miss him."

Nouran also shared her views on another contestant, Avinash Mishra. "There have been times when he has really disappointed us as a family and as fans. He is so fake, especially with Vivian. My husband is playing the game alone, with no one supporting him. They call him Laadla, but he's gotten nothing out of the ordinary. He's also had the toughest time, with no one backing him up," she added.

Meanwhile, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chahat Panday's mother, and Shilpa Shirodkar's daughter will also enter the house tonight. The other contestants' families will join on Thursday.