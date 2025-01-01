Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency is based on the biopic of the first Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi. The actor has kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming film Emergency.

On Monday, the actor was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss 18, she was seen promoting her film Emergency.

#KanganaRanaut looks beautiful in a dress as she poses for the paps ? and is spotted ? on the sets of #BiggBoss18?️? An epitome of beauty and talent. ?? pic.twitter.com/8WE7xaOTRE — Take One Filmy (@TakeOneFilmy) December 30, 2024

Several videos and pictures have gone viral that show Kangana Ranaut posing with Bharti Singh.

A promo of BB 18 shows a heated argument between Karan Veer Mehra and Rajat Dalal.

It all started with Karan cutting a part of Rajat Dala's beard for a task. As things get heated up, Kangana Ranaut enters and declares an 'Emergency' inside the house.

Kangana also spoke to the paparazzi. In videos shared by paparazzi on Instagram, when asked about the task, Kangana smiled and replied, "Bade naatak kiye in logon ne. Bade utpaat machaaye. Maine andar jaa kar dictatorship dikhaayi hai (They created a lot of drama. They caused a lot of chaos. I went inside and showed them dictatorship.)"

Kangana looked stunning in a vintage-inspired look, donning a retro golden co-ord set and pairing it with a sleek high ponytail.

I swear the way she walks... It's like a runway followed her home.

I mean how am I supposed to move on when she is out here serving effortless elegance on a daily basis?#KanganaRanaut #BiggBoss18 #Emergency pic.twitter.com/531KlVcBz8 — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) December 30, 2024

The episode featuring Kangana aired on December 31, as revealed in the promo shared by Jio Cinema on their official Instagram page.

Kangana Ranaut and Bharti come together on the sets of Bigg Boss for a special New Year shoot !!#KanganaRanaut #BhartiSingh #BiggBoss18 #Emergency #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/Z6M5nlmVzX — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) December 30, 2024

Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6, 2024, airing on Colors TV and streaming on Jio Cinema. As the season surpasses 117 episodes, the show has unveiled its top 10 contestants for this year. The contestants in the show are: Vivian DSena, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Chahat Pandey.