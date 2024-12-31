The finale of Bigg Boss 18 is merely a few weeks away, and the bond between inmates is getting more intense with each passing day. From Vivian DSena and Karan Veer locking horns to Kashish Kapoor is often seen abusing and character assassinating Avinash Mishra. Fans and housemates alike have called out her behaviour, but she remains unapologetic.

And if this wasn't enough, the contestants inside the house are trying to find the angle and hook up.

Did Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra kiss in bathroom?

In the latest episode, a lighthearted moment took place when both Karanveer Mehra and Chum Darang went inside a bathroom together. It so happened that they went to clean the bathroom.

Karan chum dono baar baar bathroom me jare hai..

Bathroom me gaye the kaand krne avaze sunne ke liye Bigg Boss team ne Exhaust fan band krdiya taki chumma chummi ki avaz sun sake pic.twitter.com/rrsoKa3w5M — Bigg Boss 18 Live Fan (@Biggboss18live) December 30, 2024

During that time, Chum can be heard saying, "Why have the makers switched off the exhaust fan?"

Karanveer then replied, "Pata nahi (I don't know)."

#KaranVeerMehra can do anything for limelight including going to washroom with #ChumDarang it's so cheap!When he pinned down #SaraArfeenKhan that footage was not shown but this washroom footage is shown daily! Unbelievable!Hypocrite n biased @ColorsTV n makers! #BiggBoss18 #BB18 — suchitra sen (@suchitra_sen) December 30, 2024

After this, they shared the incident with close friends Shilpa Shirodkar and Shrutika Arjun. While explaining the situation, Chum said, "Abhi Karan aur hum, dono bathroom saaf kar raha tha toh exhaust off ho gaya. Irritating hai na? Bathroom saaf karne ghusa hai na. Hum log kya baat karega andar? (Karan and I were cleaning the bathroom, and the exhaust went off. It's irritating, isn't it? We just went in to clean; what would we talk about inside?)"

#ChumVeer #ChumDarag #KaranveerMehra



I like karan is all attentive when it comes to chum like he really listens to her and when she told him to stop he didn't utter a word afterwards and realised he went overboards . The kind of understanding and trust they have on eachother. pic.twitter.com/ceaU8nCITD — Richu Jain ? (@jain_richu) November 22, 2024

Later, Shrutika started teasing the duo and jokingly said, "Aaj uska birthday hai toh inhone exhaust fan band kar diya. Abhi tu samajh rahi hai kyun (laughs). Tune kuch birthday pappi diya? (It's his birthday, so they turned off the fan. Do you now understand why (laughs)? Did you give him a birthday kiss?)"

not bb makers trying to pull their ugly trick again when karan and chum were cleaning the toilets but karan shana caught it so he opened the door ????#bb18 #biggboss18 #karanveermehra #chumdarang pic.twitter.com/MN269WPTG7 — z. (@zanabbbbb) December 30, 2024

Karan and Chum have made television nothing but cheap nuisance with their bathroom cleaning stunts, are they really cleaning the bathroom or something cheap? What are they trying to show to the public? — Amit Gupta (@amitgupta9) December 30, 2024

Chum the joked about it and added, "Haa, yahan pe diya. Wahan pe bhi diya (Yes, I gave him here and there, too)."

Shilpa then said, "Bathroom mein dene ki kya zaroorat hai? (Why give him a kiss in the bathroom?)." Shrutika teased again and said, "Woh wala pappi? (That kiss?)" Chum denied it quickly.

Karan took the towel and went inside the bathroom to give it to Chum.

Aww ? ?

Below ? you see the video #KaranveerMehra #ChumDarang #BiggBoss18 #BB18 #ChumVeerpic.twitter.com/vwne5HVrvk — ROHIT (@ROHIT162003) November 26, 2024

#KaranveerMehra n #ChumDarang relationship: Chum wants to go to his 10 yrs relationship BF after BB18 but here she is busy doing "Kambal me Dangal with Karan" first & now upgraded to "Bathroom me olala with Karan" & she has audacity to give gyaan of flirting to #AvinashMishra? https://t.co/02qBT1asQ5 — Sanatani (@sanatani_haqse) December 30, 2024

However, Shrutika joked that the makers did right by switching off the exhaust, as anything could have happened between Chum and Karan for the birthday excitement.

Netizens slammed Karan and Chum for getting intimate inside the house yet again

A user wrote, "Karan and Chum have made television nothing but cheap nuisance with their bathroom cleaning stunts, are they really cleaning the bathroom or something cheap? What are they trying to show to the public."

Another mentioned, "Karan took the towel and went inside the bathroom to give it to Chum."

The third one mentioned, "I was watching Bigg Boss on our television with my family, thinking it's a family show. But as soon as Karan and Chum locked themselves in the bathroom, I had to switch off the TV. All thanks to the makers! They could've easily cut this footage but chose to air it while still presenting the show as a "family show."