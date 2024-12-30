Jaya Bachchan smiles as she poses with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan at wedding reception; Aishwarya – Aradhya skip

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are garnering headlines for their martial life. Reports are rife that the actors have called it quits or are living separately. The rumours surfaced on social media during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's reception, when the couple posed separately. Abhishek Bachchan posed with his family members which included Big B, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Agastya Nanda among others. While Aishwarya Bachchan posed with Aaradhya separately.

As soon as their videos and pictures went viral, it was widely reported that the couple was heading towards divorce.

However, these rumours seem to have been put to rest following recent public appearances by the couple. Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen attending a friend's wedding together in the city, and shortly afterwards, they were spotted with Amitabh Bachchan at Aaradhya's school's annual function. Their presence at these events has reassured fans, silencing speculations about their relationship.

On Sunday Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and their son Abhishek Bachchan were seen attending the wedding reception of the son of Rajesh Yadav, the Managing Director of AB Corp, the production house owned by the Bachchans.

On Monday morning, the pictures of Big B posing with the Managing Director of AB Corp along with Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were shared on various paparazzi pages.

The picture shows Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan dressed in their traditional best as they attended the reception. Amitabh exuded elegance in black sherwani over a satin black kurta pyjama, Abhishek chose a white kurta-pyjama with embellishments for the occasion. While Jaya looked elegant in a pink and orange shaded saree. She was all smiles for the camera, posing with Rajesh, his wife, his son Rikin Yadav, and his new daughter-in-law Surabhi.

However, Aishwarya Rai was missing from the receptions. Netizens quizzed about former Miss World and were delighted to see Jaya Bachchan smiling.

A user said, "OMG Jaya ji is smiling (laughter with tears emoji)."

Another user said, "Where is Aishwarya Rai?"

For the unversed, Aishwarya has jetted off to celebrate New Year's Eve with daughter Aaradhya.

Last week, Aishwarya Rai, along with her daughter Aaradhya, was papped at the airport as they jetted off to celebrate Christmas and New Year. The mother-daughter duo twinned in black outfits.

Work Front

Amitabh will be next seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama Section 84. Abhishek will star in Remo D'Souza's dance film Be Happy, Tarun Mansukhani's ensemble comedy Housefull 5, and as the chief antagonist in Siddharth Anand's crime thriller King. Jaya is currently filming Vikas Bahl's romantic comedy Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling.