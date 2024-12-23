Celebrities have been spotted jetting off to undisclosed island locations as the festive season unfolds to celebrate Christmas and New Year's Eve.

The Bachchan family shut down breakup rumours

Amid recent rumours of a rift between Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, the couple appeared hand-in-hand at their daughter Aaradhya's annual day function, putting speculation to rest. Amitabh Bachchan was also present to cheer for his granddaughter. The event at Dhirubhai Ambani International School spanned two days, with Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Brinda Rai attending on the second day to support Aaradhya.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya twinning and winning at the airport

On Monday morning, Aishwarya Rai, along with her daughter Aaradhya, was photographed at the airport as they jetted off to celebrate Christmas and New Year. The mother-daughter duo twinned in black outfits.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya opted for black hoodies, pants, and sneakers.

The pair avoided the paparazzi and walked briskly towards the gate.

While heading for the security check, Aishwarya said, "Excuse me," and wished the paparazzi a "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year." Despite requests for photos, they continued towards the gate.

Netizens react to Abhishek's absence

Netizens questioned why Abhishek Bachchan was missing from the family outing. A section of fans also asked why Aaradhya clings to Aishwarya when she is almost a teenager.

One user remarked, "Her daughter is a teen... why is she holding onto her like she's a year-old baby? Is she abnormal or something?"

Another said, "Why does she hold her like this?"

A third added, "Now where is Abhishek??"

Abhishek was recently seen in Want to Talk, while Aishwarya's most recent film appearance was in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II, which features an ensemble cast including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha, among others.