It was that time of the year again when star kids showcased their acting talents at the annual day function of Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Celebrities who are also proud parents attended the event, cheering and recording their kids' performances from the audience.

The event witnessed several star-studded appearances, including Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, accompanied by Amitabh Bachchan, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, as well as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Suhana Khan.

One of the highlights was a video of Aishwarya and Abhishek enthusiastically cheering for their daughter, Aaradhya, as they recorded her performance. Amitabh Bachchan, sitting beside them, also cheered and smiled for his granddaughter.

Another adorable moment came from Kareena Kapoor, who was seen jumping with joy and waving at her son, Jeh during his performance.

After the event, Aaradhya Bachchan was seen holding her mother Aishwarya's hand as they walked toward their car, with Abhishek escorting them. Once inside, paparazzi surrounded their vehicle, flashing lights incessantly. Eagle-eyed netizens were of the view that Aaradhya seemed to be crying, with Aishwarya consoling her by hugging and kissing her.

One user commented, "Is Aaradhya crying?"

Another questioned, "Why does Aishwarya Rai always cling to her daughter?"

Aaradhya's outfit for the annual day performance

Aaradhya looked stunning in a vibrant red robe, paired with a cream-toned scarf. Her look was accentuated with a pearl choker, and her hair was styled in a bun, adorned with a large bow accessory, adding a touch of elegance to her appearance.

As the finale concluded, Aaradhya, AbRam, and other children took centre stage to bow in front of the audience. Netizens praised Aaradhya's performance, lauding her grace and confidence.

In a heartwarming moment, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai joined the kids on stage for a celebratory dance, delighting the audience.

All is well between Abhi-Ash

Speculation about Aishwarya and Abhishek's relationship made headlines earlier this year when the couple arrived separately at Anant Ambani's wedding. The rest of the family, including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Nanda, were seen together, fueling rumours of a rift.

Work Front

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's I Want to Talk, released on November 22 in theatres. Aishwarya Rai's most recent film was Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2.