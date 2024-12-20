It's that time of the year when Mumbai's prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School celebrates its annual day, today, December 21, 2024. Bollywood celebrities, who are also doting parents, were spotted cheering for their children, as the talented kids lit up the stage with their performances.

Proud papa SRK records son Abram's performance at an annual day function

Among the attendees were Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan among others.

Several inside videos from the star-studded event have surfaced on fan pages. Doting dad Shah Rukh Khan, known for prioritizing his family despite a hectic schedule, attended the event with his wife Gauri and daughter Suhana.

One of the viral videos shows SRK recording his son AbRam's performance, capturing the proud father in action. Another clip has touched fans' hearts, showing SRK getting teary-eyed as the children performed on the emotional track Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera.

In another video, Saif Ali Khan is seen chatting with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana, while Kareena Kapoor sat nearby, just behind SRK.

The official handle of Dhirubhai Ambani International School also shared a series of videos from the event, showcasing SRK and other celebrities standing up and joining hands in prayer.

In one of the videos, Aishwarya and Abhishek are recording Aaradhya's performance.

A picture shared on the paparazzi page shows Kareena seated behind Kareena.

Who wore what!

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan served major couple goals as they were spotted at Taimur's annual day function. The couple was joined by Kareena's sister, Karisma Kapoor. Saif looked dashing in a grey tuxedo, while Kareena channelled her iconic Poo vibe in a red and black dress which she paired with a scarf and high boots. Karisma opted for a chic purple shimmery outfit.

The stylish couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput attended the function for their munchkins, Misha and Zain. The duo kept it casual yet trendy, twinning in denims.

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh also graced. Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra were also seen arriving for the special occasion.

Take a look