From Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh and several other cricketer wives flew down to Dubai to witness the India vs New Zealand final match. However, it was Yuzvendra Chahal watching the match, seated next to RJ Mahvash, that has grabbed all the spotlight. Yuzvendra, who recently parted ways with wife, Dhanashree Verma; left everyone surprised by looking comfortable in Mahvash's company.

Dhanashree trends

Videos and picturs of the two of them, enjoying the match has taken over social media. Amid all this, netizens have come out in support of Dhanashree Verma. Dhanashree, who has often been trolled and slammed over rumours of demanding huge alimony from the spinner, has received tremendous support from the people on social media after the match.

Social media supports Dhanashree

While some have lashed out at Chahal, many have expressed sympathy for Dhanashree now. "Imagine the outrage if Dhanashree or Natasha were spotted like this just after divorce," wrote a Twitter user.

Dhanashree pe sara blame dal diya, sympathy bhi le li, aur ladki bhi mil gayi...

Maze hi maze.



Team mate Hardik se hi to sikha hai...sab!#Chahal pic.twitter.com/ziSLN3tZ2V — FumblingFoe ? (@EmEyeEnAEL) March 9, 2025

"When Dhanashree was spotted with a male friend, pseudo-feminists were lecturing everyone about insecurity and narrow-mindedness. Now when Chahal is seen with a female friend, the same pseudo-feminists are abusing Chahal. The duality of pseudo-feminists!" another user commented.

This Yuzvendra Chahal



>Blamed his innocent wife Dhanashree, who helped him during bad times.



>Had affairs with others.



>Planted fake news about ₹60 crore but, in reality, gave nothing.



>Played the victim card and fooled everyone. pic.twitter.com/yWVEpLS8v4 — Yanika_Lit (@LogicLitLatte) March 9, 2025

"People are celebrating Chahal, but imagine the outrage if Dhanashree were in the same situation," read a comment. "But only Dhanashree would get all the hate," another comment read.

Dhanashree deserves 60 crore Alimony now.pic.twitter.com/VUximaSEo7 — Classic Mojito (@classic_mojito) March 9, 2025

The entire internet was against Dhanashree, calling her a gold digger and whatnot, while this guy kept posting stories like he was in deep pain. Meanwhile, this mf is out there enjoying with her, and not once did Chahal defend his own wife. Disgusting. ? pic.twitter.com/Uap66c0e8n — R? (@EntropyPositive) March 9, 2025

Dhanashree - Chahal's divorce

It was on February 20 that Dhanashree and Yuzvendra parted ways officially. The couple cited "compatibility issues" as the reason behind their decision to separate. The two maintained that the divorce was through mutual consent. The estranged couples also divulged that they had been living separately for 18 months.