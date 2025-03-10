Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal with RJ Mahvash
From Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh and several other cricketer wives flew down to Dubai to witness the India vs New Zealand final match. However, it was Yuzvendra Chahal watching the match, seated next to RJ Mahvash, that has grabbed all the spotlight. Yuzvendra, who recently parted ways with wife, Dhanashree Verma; left everyone surprised by looking comfortable in Mahvash's company.

Dhanashree trends

Videos and picturs of the two of them, enjoying the match has taken over social media. Amid all this, netizens have come out in support of Dhanashree Verma. Dhanashree, who has often been trolled and slammed over rumours of demanding huge alimony from the spinner, has received tremendous support from the people on social media after the match.

Who is RJ Mahvash?:
Social media supports Dhanashree

While some have lashed out at Chahal, many have expressed sympathy for Dhanashree now. "Imagine the outrage if Dhanashree or Natasha were spotted like this just after divorce," wrote a Twitter user.

"When Dhanashree was spotted with a male friend, pseudo-feminists were lecturing everyone about insecurity and narrow-mindedness. Now when Chahal is seen with a female friend, the same pseudo-feminists are abusing Chahal. The duality of pseudo-feminists!" another user commented.

"People are celebrating Chahal, but imagine the outrage if Dhanashree were in the same situation," read a comment. "But only Dhanashree would get all the hate," another comment read.

Dhanashree - Chahal's divorce

It was on February 20 that Dhanashree and Yuzvendra parted ways officially. The couple cited "compatibility issues" as the reason behind their decision to separate. The two maintained that the divorce was through mutual consent. The estranged couples also divulged that they had been living separately for 18 months.

