Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce news broke a million hearts. The couple seemed to be madly-in-love and the sudden separation left their fans and followers shocked. Ever since their divorce proceedings, several theories and speculations have come to the forefront. And now, there is another theory that has been cited as the primary reason for their divorce.

Mumbai - Haryana rift

If reports are anything to go by, Dhanashree Verma wanted Chahal to leave Haryana and shift base to Mumbai with her. Famous journalist, Vickey Lalwani has now said that the two never got along due to their striking different personalities. However, he added that the reason that led to their separation was Chahal not wanting to shift to Mumbai leaving his parents behind.

What the journalist claims

"After tying the knot, Yuzi and Dhanashree had shifted to stay with Yuzi's parents in Haryana and came to Mumbai only when they needed to. Yes, this Mumbai-Haryana jhagda was one of the main reasons why this much-in-the-paparazzi-world marriage ended. Yuzi was clear that he wouldn't uproot himself from his parents' home and surroundings," Vickey Lalwani wrote on Instagram.

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree have been taking potshots at one another throughout their divorce proceedings. The two have been posting cryptic notes for one another on social media. Apart from this, on the day of the finalisation of their divorce, Chahal turned up wearing a t-shirt which pretty much summed up what he probably had in mind.

"Be your own sugar daddy," read the quote on his t-shirt. On the other hand, Dhanashree dropped a song that spoke about infidelity in marriage on the same day. Yuzi has been rumoured to be dating RJ Mahvash ever since his separation from Verma. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same.