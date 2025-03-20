The news of Dhanashree Verma receiving Rs 4.75 crore as alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal has put social media into a tizzy. Many have slammed and trolled the dentist-turned-choreographer over the divorce and alimony. Amid all this, RJ Mahvash seems to have taken a dig at Verma in her own way. Mahvash, who is making news for being spotted with Chahal ever since his divorce, has left everyone puzzled with her cryptic post.

Mahvash's post

Barely a few hours after the news of Yuzvendra Chahal agreeing to pay Rs 4.75 crore as alimony to Dhanashree Verma surfaced, came Mahvash's post. In the post, the RJ could be seen wearing a beautiful white dress as she wrote, "Jhut, lalach, aur fareb se parey hain khuda ka shukr ainey aaj bhi khade hain..." (Far from lies, greed, and deceit... Thank God, we are still standing today, looking in the mirror)."

Details of divorce

Many were quick to comment on Mahvash's post linking it to Dhanashree. As per a report in Bar and Bench, Chahal had agreed to pay a permanent alimony of Rs 4.75 crore to Dhanashree Verma post their divorce, of which Rs 2.37 crore has already been paid.

The Court further observed that the two got married in December 2020 but started living separately in 2022. The couple filed for joint divorce petition in February 2025. "The court, however, on February 20 refused to waive off the 6 months statutory cooling period citing partial compliance of a consent term between Chahal and Verma," Bar & Bench reported.

When rumours of Dhanashree demanding Rs 60 crore as alimony had surfaced, her family had issued a statement calling it baseless.

Family issues statement

"We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let us be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever," the family had said in its statement.

"It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint, fact-check before spreading misinformation, and respect everyone's privacy," the statement further read.