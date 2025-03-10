It was not just Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who were trending last night after India's win against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025. Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash and Dhanashree Verma also grabbed their spots in the trending list on social media. Yuzvendra decided to turn up for the match in Dubai with rumoured partner RJ Mahvash and all hell broke loose.

Social media began dissecting Yuzi and Mahvash's each and every eye-contact, smile, body language and chemistry. Another set of people also started pouring in their tweets supporting Dhanashree and began apologizing to her for misunderstanding her. Amid the buzz and the trolling, the famous RJ has now dropped several pictures and videos with Chahal, celebrating India's big win.

Social media reactions

"Kaha tha na jita ke aungi (I told you I'll make them win) I am good luck for team India," she wrote while dropping pictures. Mahvash's post has further fueled their dating rumours. "This is Dhanashree's lawyer speaking, she wants to come back," a social media user wrote. "Chahal melted again," another social media user commented.

"Chahal bowling speed: 75kmph Chahal Move on Speed: 999," read a comment. "10000000 Missed calls from Dhanashree," another comment read. "Chahal is living an ultimate life," one more of the comments read.

"Player of the match is Chahal bhai", "Congratulations for 60 crore", "Bhabhiji loading", "Chahal played well" were some more comments. There were rumours of Dhanashree Verma having demanded an alimony of Rs 60 crore from Yuzvendra Chahal after their divorce. The claim was denied by Verma's family.

Dhanashree's family on alimony rumours

"We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let us be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever," her family stated.

"It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint, fact-check before spreading misinformation, and respect everyone's privacy," HT quoted the family saying.