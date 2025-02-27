Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have parted ways after four years of marriage. The news of their divorce came in last week and left the couple's fans and followers disheartened. Yuzvendra and Dhanashree had gotten married in a grand ceremony back in 2020. It was since late 2024 that rumors of trouble in their marriage kept surfacing every now and then.

The two even took to social media to share cryptic posts on moving on in life and being given their privacy. However, reports revealed that the star couple officially parted ways on February 20, 2025. Now an old clip of the couple has been grabbing the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The video is from the sets of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11, where Verma was a participant.

In one of the episodes, the spinner visited the dancing diva on the show. The couple were asked to engage in a playful game where they had to guess the word on the placard. When Dhanashree held the card that read "diamonds," Yuzi said, "Joh humesha aap demand karte ho."

Chahal's joke on diamonds

When Dhanashree fails to understand the word, the cricketer further prompts saying, "Jab bhi ladayi hoti hai uske badd aap kuch na kuch demand karte ho." (You demand it every time we have a fight). Dhanashree then answers "apology". When Yuzvendra shows the word to her, she questions when she demanded diamonds. And then Chahal states that he was just joking.

Ever since Dhanashree and Chahal's divorce, there have been rumours of the dentist-cum-choreographer demanding a hefty alimony of Rs 60 crore from the player. However, Verma's family came back to quash the reports.

Family issues statement

"We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever," her family told Bombay Times.

"It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone's privacy," the family further asserted.