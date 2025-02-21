The internet is abuzz with news about Dhanashree Verma and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce. The much-in-love couple has officially parted ways and was granted a divorce on Thursday.

Amid rumours surrounding their separation, speculation was rife that Dhanashree had demanded a hefty sum as alimony. Reports claimed that she sought Rs 60 crore as part of the divorce settlement.

Dhanashree's family breaks silence on 60 crore alimony claims

Refuting these allegations, Dhanashree Verma's family issued a statement dismissing the reports as entirely baseless.

According to the Hindustan Times, her family stated, "We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let us be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint, fact-check before spreading misinformation, and respect everyone's privacy."

Legal proceedings of Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal

A video of Dhanashree and Yuzvendra at Bandra Family Court recently went viral, showing them attending their final divorce proceedings.

As per reports, the judge directed the estranged couple to attend a 45-minute counseling session. When asked, both Chahal and Dhanashree confirmed that they were seeking a divorce by mutual consent. They further stated that they had been living separately for the past 18 months and cited "compatibility issues" as the primary reason for their separation.

After considering their statements, the court granted the divorce, officially dissolving their marriage. The final verdict was pronounced at 4:30 PM at Bandra Family Court.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in December 2020. Their marriage officially ended on Thursday, February 20, 2025.