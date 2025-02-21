Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma, have once again made headlines due to their personal lives. A few months ago, reports surfaced about trouble in their marital life, with speculation that the couple was heading for a divorce. Adding fuel to the rumours, they even unfollowed each other on social media. However, at the time, Chahal and Dhanashree refuted the separation claims.

On Thursday, February 20, fresh reports suggested that the couple has now officially divorced. The duo was reportedly spotted at Mumbai's Bandra Family Court, where they appeared for a final hearing and completed all necessary formalities.

Videos of their court visit have since gone viral.

Counselling Before the Final Decision

According to a report by ABP News, the judge advised Chahal and Dhanashree to undergo counselling, which lasted for about 45 minutes. Despite this, both expressed their mutual decision to part ways. At around 4:30 PM on Thursday, the judge officially granted them a divorce.

Cryptic social media posts

While neither Chahal nor Dhanashree has spoken openly about their separation, both shared cryptic messages hinting at their breakup.

Ahead of the final hearing, Chahal posted on social media, "God has protected me more times than I can count. So I can only imagine the times I've been rescued that I don't even know about. Thank you, God, for always being there, even when I don't know it. Amen."

Dhanashree also shared a message about faith on Instagram,"From stressed to blessed. Isn't it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you're stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying or surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good."

18 months of separation

It was further revealed that Chahal and Dhanashree had been living separately for the past 18 months. The couple reportedly cited "compatibility issues" as the reason for their divorce.

A look back at their love story

As the couple officially part ways, let's take a look at their beautiful lockdown love story, marriage, and candid moments.

Chahal and Dhanashree's love story began during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their connection started with an Instagram DM, which soon led to a whirlwind romance. Dhanashree, a popular Instagram influencer and dancer, impressed Chahal with her skills.

One day, Chahal expressed interest in joining Dhanashree's online dance classes. What started as a teacher-student relationship soon blossomed into something more. Their virtual dance lessons brought them closer, and they began dating. On August 8, 2020, the couple announced their engagement.

Dhanashree was captivated by Chahal's humility, describing him as a kind, down-to-earth, and family-oriented person. Chahal wasted no time and directly proposed to her, expressing his desire to marry her. Dhanashree was pleasantly surprised and accepted his proposal.

On December 22, 2020, the couple tied the knot in an intimate, traditional Indian wedding at Karma Lakelands in Gurugram.

Dhanashree was often seen supporting Chahal during IPL 2023 matches. However, her absence during the 2024 World Cup sparked rumours of their split.

In November 2024, the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram, further fueling speculation. While multiple reports confirm their divorce, neither Chahal nor Dhanashree has made an official statement on social media.