RJ Mahvash gave a befitting reply to a troll accusing her of "stealing someone's husband." It all started when Mahvash shared a post about different kinds of cheating in a relationship. In the news for her bond with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Mahvash was soon attacked with a personal remark. But, not the one to back down, she soon gave it back in the boldest way possible.

How the post spiralled

One Instagram user commented on her "cheating" post and wrote, "Kisika pati churana??? Cheating," (Stealing someone's husband, cheating).

But soon got a response from Mahvash. She responded, saying, "Maine churaya nahi islye I wouldn't know, but yes, kisika pati churana is CHEATING." (I didn't steal anyone's husband but yes, stealing husband is also cheating.)

Mahvash responds

Reacting to many accusing her of breaking Yuzvendra's marriage, she also said, "In logon ne hi to dekha hai mujhe churate? Kuch bhi baatein banate hain log, bas views aane chahiye inke." (These people have seen me stealing a husband. People say anything to get views.)

"If you are someone who is going through a cheat, be sorry for that person that he did not realise that 'love' doesn't happen every day. It's rare," she wrote in her post about cheating. She also added that she forgave her cheating partner in her previous relationship multiple times and didn't realise her self-worth and respect.

Ever since Yuzvendra's divorce from Dhanashree Verma, the cricketer has been making news for his closeness and bond with Mahvash. From taking vacations together and celebrating special moments with each other to social media PDA, there is very little that's left to the imagination.

On Kapil Sharma's show too, Rishabh Pant couldn't stop teasing Yuzi with indirect digs at his relationship. But the two have maintained that they are not dating.