Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal rang in his 35th birthday this week in London, surrounded by close friends and, notably, rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash. Photos and videos from the celebration have gone viral, showing the duo sharing hugs, walking together through London's streets, and appearing visibly joyful.

A clip from RJ Mahvash's Instagram story showed Yuzvendra hugging her warmly, followed by her lovingly gazing at him. Their romantic moment quickly went viral, prompting netizens to flood social media with reactions.

RJ Mahvash also wished him on his birthday on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday Yuzi! Getting older is a part of life, and other parts are even worse. So all the best!"

Besides the cakes and cozy moments, RJ Mahvash also planned a flash mob-style surprise for Chahal. A group of dancers performed a special routine, leaving the cricketer emotional and stunned. Sharing the video online,

Chahal wrote, "Hum ladko ki kabhi kabhi puri life bhi nikal jaati hai bina birthday celebrate kare..This is my first birthday surprise in 3 decades and probably the craziest! And the world was spinning when all of this was happening! Numb. Grateful. Overwhelmed. Hope we all get friends who make such efforts to make us smile. Meanwhile, I am still trying to digest the fact that this HAPPENED IN REAL."

While many fans celebrated the sweet surprise, others joked at the duo's public display of affection.

One user commented, "What kind of nibba-nibbi romance is this?"

While another wrote, "They act so immature."

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash's relationship first drew attention during his separation from choreographer Dhanashree Verma, which was finalized in March 2025. Since then, Mahvash has been a consistent presence at Chahal's side, even cheering for him during IPL matches, sometimes when he wasn't playing due to injury.

Speculation around their relationship intensified after Chahal dropped a major hint during his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Sharing the couch with Rishabh Pant and Gautam Gambhir, Chahal was asked by comedian Kiku Sharda about the mystery woman everyone was talking about. With a smirk, Chahal replied, "India jaan chuka hai, 4 mahine pehle..."

Are Chahal and Mahvash dating?

Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh recently shared a vlog from the set of the episode, featuring Rishabh Pant, Chahal, Abhishek Sharma, and Gautam Gambhir.

The behind-the-scenes footage included light-hearted banter and candid interactions. At one point, Rishabh jokingly slipped a ring onto Chahal's finger, prompting Archana to tease, "Are you now engaged to him?"

Rishabh quipped, "Iski toh ho chuki hai pehle," referring to Chahal's past engagement, to which Chahal added, "The engagement is now over."

The teasing continued when Archana mentioned that Chahal never visits her in Mumbai, and Rishabh chimed in, "He's here all the time." Chahal playfully responded, "Sabko bata de tu (Why don't you just tell everyone?)," hinting at his frequent visits, possibly to spend time with Mahvash, who lives in Mumbai.