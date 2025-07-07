Cricketer Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, coach Gautam Gambhir and Abhishek Sharma were the latest guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show this week. Not only was the episode a laugh riot but lot many revelations were made too. While Rishabh spoke about his ghastly accident and the aftermath, Yuzvendra might have blown the lid on his relationship with RJ Mahvash.

Rishabh on his accident

Kapil Sharma welcomed Rishabh Pant and congratulated him for returning to cricket with such a bang after his tragic accident. Pant revealed that for the first few months after the accident, he ate only khichdi as he couldn't feel anything.

"Accident jab hua tha na... toh itni saare dawayaan andar chali gayi thi. Toh andar se na system, kuch khaya he nahi jaata tha, kuch feel he nahi hota tha. Toh 2-3 mahine sirf khichdi hi khayi hai..Thoda simplified rakha jitna hosake," he said.

(When the accident happened, so many medicines had been put into me. The inner body had gone for a toss. I couldn't eat anything, feel anything. So the first few months I ate only khichdi and kept it simplified)

Yuzvendra on his relationship

In a fun segment, Krushna Abhishek, dressed as a female fan, sat next to Yuvi in the episode. He then pulled his leg saying, "Darrte kyu ho? Baaki Instagram par dekha hai, darrte toh nahi zyada (Why are you getting scared? I have seen you on Instagram, there is no fear there)." Krushna further called him "Juicy chahal".

In another segment, Kiku Sharda pretended to open Chahal's bag and asked why there was a lipstick mark on his white shirt. "Yeh kya chal raha hai, Yuzvendra Chahal ji? Kaun hai yeh, poora India jaanna chahta hai. Aaj kal bade aap aise rehte ho haan. Kaun hai yeh? (What is going on? The entire nation wants to know who is she)."

Pat came Chahal's response, "India jaan chuka hai (India knows)."

Rishabh Pant also took a jibe at Chahal - Dhanashree Verma's divorce and said, "Free hai na ab thode se yeh (Now, he is free na)."