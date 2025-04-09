Reports are rife that RJ Mahvash is dating cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Amid the buzz, she was recently spotted cheering for his team, Punjab Kings, during their IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday at the stadium.

Are RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal dating? Here's what we know

RJ Mahvash took to her Instagram Stories to share her excitement about the match. She posted a video of herself enthusiastically cheering for Punjab Kings, captioned, "Go Punjab! You win or you lose. You're stars. Doesn't matter. Go team!"

She also uploaded a carousel of pictures, including one of her waving the Punjab Kings flag and another featuring a selfie with Yuzvendra Chahal. Expressing her unwavering support for Chahal and his team, Mahvash wrote in the caption, "One for supporting your people through thick and thin and standing behind them like a rock! We are all here for you, @yuzi_chahal23."

Not just that, Mahvash also reshared the post to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Here to support Kings this year @punjabkingsipl coz dosti tameez se nibhate hai.."

Shortly, Chahal left a heartfelt comment. He commented, "You guys are my spine! Thank you for making me stand tall always."

Netizens have mixed reactions to Yuzvi and Mahvash's selfie moment

Meanwhile, multiple visuals of RJ Mahvash in the stands surfaced online, further fueling speculation about her bond with the cricketer. From her energetic reactions to crucial moments to her enthusiastic celebration of Priyansh Arya's century and playful dance after Rachin Ravindra's dismissal, Mahvash was enjoying every second of the match.

Earlier this year, Mahvash was also seen with Yuzvendra Chahal at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai. She had shared pictures and videos from the match after India's win, captioning it, "Kaha tha na jita ke aungi. I am good luck for Team India."

RJ Mahvash on dating rumours

RJ Mahvash recently addressed the dating rumours during a podcast appearance. She firmly set the record straight, stating that she is currently single.

"I'm very single and happy. I don't understand the current concept of marriage in today's time," she said, sharing her thoughts on modern relationships.

She added, "I will only date someone I truly see myself marrying. I'm the kind of person who, like in the movie Dhoom, imagines their wife and kids behind the bike."

Yuzvendra and Dhanshree's relationship

Meanwhile, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and social media influencer Dhanashree Verma were officially granted a divorce on March 20, 2025. As part of the settlement, Chahal agreed to pay ₹4.75 crore in alimony.

So far, neither Chahal nor Dhanashree has issued any official statement on their divorce via social media.