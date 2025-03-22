Social media influencer and choreographer Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal were officially granted a divorce on March 20, 2025, at the Bandra Family Court. Nitin Gupta, Chahal's lawyer, confirmed that the court approved the divorce based on a joint petition filed by the couple.

On the same day, Dhanashree released her first song as both an actor and choreographer, titled Dekha Ji Dekha Maine.

On Friday, she made her first public appearance after the proceedings and had a brief interaction with the paparazzi, where she reacted to questions about her divorce from Chahal.

She was spotted at the T-Series office promoting her new song. When a paparazzo asked her about the divorce, Dhanashree refused to answer. When pressed further about the separation, she subtly expressed her discomfort by making a hand gesture and shaking her head in refusal. The paparazzi were heard asking, "Ma'am, kal ke baare mein aapko kuch bolna hai?" (Ma'am, would you like to say something about yesterday?). In response, she simply said, "Gana suno pehle" (Listen to the song first). The paparazzi also mentioned that both Dhanashree and her song were trending.

For the evening, Dhanashree looked stylish in an all-black cut-out ensemble. She kept her long hair open and accessorized with simple jewellery and minimal makeup.

After the release of her song Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, several netizens speculated that it was inspired by real-life events. Many believed that the song's timing and its themes reflected Dhanashree's personal experiences.

However, a section of users criticised the actor for taking alimony from Yuzvendra Chalal.