Another mediacal aspirant killed herself by hanging herself in her residence in Tamil Nadu after she failed to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the results of which were declared on Monday, June 4.

The incident took place in Tiruchirappalli city. Though the victim hanged herself on the night of June 6, her death came to light on Thursday, June 7 when her parents broke into her room.

Victim was depressed after failing NEET

It has been identified that the deceased, identified as Subasri, managed to score only score 24 in the medical, which resulted in her feeling depressed for the past few days. She had scored 907 marks out of 1200 in the Class 12 exam. Though her class 12 results were not good, she answered NEET as she aspired to pursue medicine.

The victim was hopeful that she would crack the NEET as she had also attended coaching classes. However, when the results were declared on Monday, her poor marks came as shock to Subasri.

The cops also added that Subasri's father Kannan, who works in the transport corporation and her mother were supportive and asked her not to worry. In order to take her mind off her NEET results, her parents even took her out on outings, including a visit to a temple, but it did not help her.

On Wednesday, when her mother was cooking, Subasri is said to have gone into her room and hanged herself. An autopsy of her body was conducted on Thursday and then handed over to her parents.

This is the second incident, wherein a Medical aspirant killed herself owing to poor results in NEET.

On Monday, a teenage girl of Villupuram district killed herself after she failed to clear NEET, the results of which were declared on Monday. The victim, S Prathiba, a resident of Peruvallur village in Gingee taluk, took her life by consuming rat poison.

Pratibha had scored 495 marks out of 500 in Tamil Nadu's junior school exam and did well in her class 12 board exams as well, wherein she scored 1125 out of 1200.

The same day, a 19-year-old boy named Parnav Mehandirata took his life by jumping from 8th floor of a building in Delhi's Dwarka Sector 12, owing to his poor results in NEET.