A teenage girl in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district killed herself on Monday after she failed to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the results of which were declared on Monday (June 4).

The victim, S Prathiba, a resident of Peruvallur village in Gingee taluk, took her life by consuming rat poison. Her father Shanmugotam and mother Amutha work at a farm. She had scored 495 marks out of 500 in Tamil Nadu's junior school exam, reported Hindustan Times.

Owing to her good results, her father admitted her in a private school to pursue her class 12 so that it would help her in accomplishing her dream to become a doctor. She did well in her class 12 board exams as well and scored 1125 out of 1200.

V Murugesan, Pratibha's neighbour, said that she had cleared her NEET in 2017 but qualified only for studying traditional medicine.

"She declined that and appeared for NEET again for the second time this year as she was firm in her dream to be a MBBS doctor," Murugesan added.

When the NEET 2018, results were declared, Pratibha was reportedly upset. Her parents asked her not to worry about it. But later on Monday night, she took the extreme step of ending her life. She was admitted to the Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The cops are currently investigating the case.

Meanwhile, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has expressed his grief on Pratibha's death.

"Really it is a sad to thing hear. I express my condolence to the family of that girl. We all should take necessary steps to prevent such kind of things," Rajinikanth told the media in Chennai.

Pratibha is not the only NEET aspirant who took the extreme step of killing herself. On Monday, a 19-year-old boy named Parnav Mehandirata took his life by jumping from 8th floor of a building in Delhi's Dwarka Sector 12, owing to his poor results in NEET.

The nationwide examination NEET is conducted to select students for undergraduate medical and dental courses.