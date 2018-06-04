The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 results will be announced on Tuesday (June 5) by The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website -- www.cbseneet.nic.in.

The answer key for NEET 2018 was released on May 25 and candidates were allowed to raise objections on the answer key/ OMR sheet/ test booklet code till May 27. CBSE will prepare the merit list as per the directives of Directorate General Of Health Services (DGHS), Medical Council of India (MCI) and Dental Council of India (DCI).

Central and state governments institutions can utilise the NEET 2018 results for admission purpose in accordance with their rules.

Candidates were urged to keep an eye on the websites of CBSE, MOHFW, Medical Counselling Committee (www.mcc.nic.in) and participating states/universities/ institutions for more information on counselling.

Last month, the Supreme Court had given a nod to the suggestions that private unaided medical colleges can fill seats as per NEET merit list.

"We find this suggestion to be most appropriate and also assuage the grievance of the private medical colleges and open up new opportunity to the aspiring candidates in the merit list who otherwise could not secure admission in other medical colleges," the bench noted in its order, as reported by Times of India.

Also, for any Indian candidate wishing to peruse medical education from any foreign destination, qualifying NEET is made compulsory by the Health Ministry.

The official statement read: "It is informed that the regulations prescribe that the Indian citizens or Overseas Citizen of India intending to obtain primary medical qualification from any medical institution outside India, on or after May 2018, shall have to mandatorily qualify the NEET for admission to MBBS course abroad... The decision will be implemented prospectively i.e. from May 2018. Thus, students who have already taken admission under current regulations to pursue primary medical course by taking Eligibility Certificate from MCI are exempted from qualifying NEET."

How does it work?

Eligible and successful candidates who have opted for 15 percent quota seats will be prepared by the CBSE as per the score obtained in the NEET 2018. Then the DGHS (Medical Examination Cell), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will receive the list of successful candidates for the purpose of allotment of seats. This will be done by online counselling to 15 percent all India quota seats.

CBSE will provide all India rank for seats other than 15 percent all India quota. Admitting authorities will then receive the result from the DGHS. Applications will then be invited for counselling and merit list shall be drawn based on the all India rank by the admitting authorities.