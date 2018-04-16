The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Exam (NEET) admit cards which were supposed to be released in the second week of April is expected to be issued this week. The NEET of 2018 is scheduled to take place May 6 at 10 am.

Sources said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the admit card Wednesday, April 18, 2018, reported The Times of India.

The report also said that CBSE tech team could not complete the testing of admit card release website as it was a Gazetted Holiday Saturday due to Ambedkar Jayanti.

"We will complete the testing and other formalities and the admit card will be out (Tuesday) tomorrow or day after (Wednesday)," an officer, who chose to remain anonymous said.

However, International Business Times India could not confirm it officially.

The NEET is an entrance exam that is conducted for students who wish to study a graduate medical course — MBBS, dental course (BDS) or postgraduate course (MD/MS) — in government or private medical colleges in India.

The admit cards should be downloaded by the candidates from the Board's website. Instructions regarding the exam will be mentioned on the admit card itself.

Here are the steps to download the admit card:

Go to the official website cbseneet.nic.in. or directly click on the link cbseneet.nic.in. Log in with the Registered Email ID and Password Click on the activated link for downloading the admit card Take a print out of the admit card

Candidates should note that their admit cards will not be sent to them via post. When candidate will download the admit card, a copy of the same will be emailed to them in PDF format on the registered email id.

The Admit Card will bear the candidate's name, his or her roll number, father's name, category, sub-category, their photograph, signature, date of birth, the language they have chosen to answer in and also the name and address of examination center allotted to them.

Medical aspirants, answering NEET must also check if their details mentioned on their admit cards are correct.